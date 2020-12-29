Constance Liefer

LIEFER, Constance Lee
Hein Burrow
left to be with the angels on December 22, 2020. While she is currently with her father Wellington, mother Violet, and brother Duke, she now watches over her sister, Sandra; son, Chris; daughters, Gabi and Jennifer, and grandsons, Julian, Tristan, and Kadin (also her two doggies Jesse and Danny.) She was/is a strong woman who knows her own mind. She is bright and very funny, known for her acerbic wit. She makes great Spanish rice and loves animals (she once owned three dogs, one cat, five ducks, two chickens, one rabbit, one guinea pig, and a herd of fish.) She loves music and plays the violin beautifully. Most of all, she has a strong relationship with Jesus, who has taken her in to His loving arms forever. Arrangement by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.