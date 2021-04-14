Constance Nagle

96, passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson on March 11, 2021. Connie was born September 24, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp (2 years) and the newly formed U.S. Air Force (6 years). She attended three weather schools graduating first in all three and the only woman to graduate. Following her military service Connie attended the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana earning a B.S. and M.S. in Climatology and Geography in only three years. Following graduation she was employed at the prestigious Brookhaven National Institute in Upton, N.Y. for the next 20 years. Following early retirement, Connie traveled to the lower 48 states, Canada and Mexico. Connie was passionate about the cello which she began to play at age 12. She loved the Yankees from birth. She was a wonderful gardner, flower, vegetable and rock. She loved to get her hands dirty. Her true passion, however, was helping others. Always providing a kind word, always listening. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Otto; mother, Charlotte; sister, Eleanor; brother, John Henry; her friend of 58 years, Mary Scantland and her beloved dog, Skye. She is survived by her friends, Rolando Munoz, Don Guns, John Senna, Ralph Hamby, John Harper, Kathy Meyers, Alice Ann Snow and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.