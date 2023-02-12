Connie trumped her last Ace on January 24, 2023. She was born on November 16, 1934, to Mary Elizabeth and John Hurt Whitehead, Jr. of Chatham, Virginia. She graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and did graduate work at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. She married and had three children whom she adored, and moved to Tucson in 1967, where she volunteered for the Tucson Art Center, and worked full time at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in the Department of Radiology. She later married Paul Capp, MD, her best friend and love of her life. After retirement from 23 years at the U of A Department of Radiology, she devoted a great deal of her time serving as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children. She was a Silver Life Master in bridge with the American Contract Bridge League and played competitively. She lit up the room wherever she was, had an incredible sense of humor, and always saw life through rose-colored lenses. She loved travel, adventure, whitewater rafting, Africa, U of A basketball, and air sports. She was also a lover of the written word. Connie is survived by her husband, Paul, her three children: Donna Whitehead Lewis; Laura Vaden Mac Ban (Barry); Philip Cary Whitehead Ridenour (Sally) and four stepchildren: Marianne Hadden (Bob); Michael Capp; Steven Capp (Patty) and John Capp (Phyllis). She had 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The many children in her life, her family, husband, and her friends were her greatest joy. In lieu of flowers, she requested that you please send donations to the Smile Train, P.O Box 97166, Washington D.C 20077-7543 or CASA Support Council for Pima County at pimacountycasa.org. The family will honor and celebrate her life at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 5150 N. Valley View Rd, Tucson Az 85718 on February 18, 2023, at 10:30am.