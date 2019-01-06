COOK, Virginia Gallaway Kinsey 10/25/1941-12/30/2018
Virginia's soul has returned to the Light. She loved sitting in the sun in Tucson after 18 years in Alaska. She grew up in Texas and was the mother of David Kinsey and Angela Kinsey with grandsons, Allan Hall and Kevin Sampley. She was the oldest of six siblings: Georgia Hankins, Darlyne Gallaway, Bonnie Wilkinson, Michael Gallaway and John Gallaway. Our parents, Thomas and Lydia Gallaway, taught us to take care of each other. She was eccentric and funny, and left us with great stories. She will rest at East Lawn Palms Cemetary. Graveside Services on Monday, January 7, 2019 at noon. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.