COPPOLA, Gerald Richard "Coach"
83, an over 50-year resident of Sierra Vista, AZ passed away December 29, 2018. Jerry was born July 7, 1935, growing up in Tucson where he graduated from Tucson High School, and holds Bachelor's and Masters Degrees in Education from the University of Arizona. Jerry was the Coach for Buena High Baseball for 20 years and had a long carrier as an educator spanning 30 years. He is survived by his six children, 12 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. A Tribute for Gerald Coppola will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Buena Booster Club-Buena High School, 5225 E. Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635. Attention: Boosters Club, please specify: "For the Baseball Program."