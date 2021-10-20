 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cora Tellez

Cora Tellez

  • Updated

TELLEZ, Cora

In loving memory of our mother Cora Tellez, 99, of Tucson, passed peacefully in the presence of her family, Friday, October 15, 2021. Survived by sister, Alice Castano (Al); sons, Danny Tellez (Delfina), Ron Tellez (Debbie) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Frank F. Tellez Sr., and son, Frank Tellez Jr. (Sara). Born on March 20, 1922 in Ray, AZ. Cora was a homemaker and an outgoing, physically fit mother who loved to travel to Las Vegas, Hermosillo and California where many of her sisters lived. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be missed tremendously! Services and Viewing will be Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd. Burial immediately following at Holy Hope Mausoleum.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dentists warn to stop chewing on ice

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News