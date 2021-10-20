In loving memory of our mother Cora Tellez, 99, of Tucson, passed peacefully in the presence of her family, Friday, October 15, 2021. Survived by sister, Alice Castano (Al); sons, Danny Tellez (Delfina), Ron Tellez (Debbie) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Frank F. Tellez Sr., and son, Frank Tellez Jr. (Sara). Born on March 20, 1922 in Ray, AZ. Cora was a homemaker and an outgoing, physically fit mother who loved to travel to Las Vegas, Hermosillo and California where many of her sisters lived. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be missed tremendously! Services and Viewing will be Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd. Burial immediately following at Holy Hope Mausoleum.