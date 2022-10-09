Corda Beasley

Carol went to be with the Lord Oct. 4, 2022 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Carol began her life journey on Dec 3, 1948 in Delta, CO where she was welcomed by her parents Joe & Corda Pace. Carol and her family moved to Phoenix, AZ in the early 1950's and then on to Tucson, AZ Aug 1963 where she resided the remainder of her life. Carol graduated from Pueblo High School and Lamsons Business College. Carol worked as a Medical Secretary for the Veterans Administration Hospital where she met her husband Alejo Gonzalez. Carol and Al had 7 children who were undeniably her pride and joy. Carol was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. Carol was a faithful Christian, always putting her belief first and foremost in her life. She enjoyed singing, especially old hymns and contemporary Christian songs. One of her favorites was "There's Something About That Name", the song her husband and sons were singing to her when she passed. Carol also enjoyed spending time and participating in activities at the Elle Towne Senior Center where she met her husband Les Beasley. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alejo, brother Michael Pace, niece Elizabeth and nephew Michael II. Carol is survived by husband Leslie Beasley; children Samantha Gonzalez (Colorado Springs, CO), Joseph (Melanie) Gonzalez (Fairhope, AL), Amanda (Ryan) Millard (Highlands Ranch, CO), Jonathan Gonzalez (Tucson, AZ), Jeremy (Vanessa) Gonzalez (South Jordan, UT), Jason (Katelyn) Gonzalez (Clearfield, UT) and Jeffery (Jade) Gonzalez (Tucson, AZ); 6 grandchildren Austin, Isaiah, Nathanial, Natalie, Barrett and Lily; 2 great-granddaughters Aaliyah and Elliott; sisters Gayla and Mary Pace (Tucson, AZ); nephews Daniel (Gretchen) Pace (Lowell, IN) and Thomas (Daina) Keith (Tucson, AZ); 5 great-nephews Navin, Owen, Donovan, Henry and Charles and 1 great-niece Charlotte. All service will be held at Evergreen Mortuary, 3015 N Oracle Road Tucson, AZ 85705 on Monday, Oct 10, 2022. Visitation 10AM - 12PM; Chapel Memorial Service 12PM; Graveside Service and Burial immediately following.