 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corina Diaz

Corina Diaz

  • Updated

DIAZ, Corina Gonzalez

of Oracle, died October 14, 2020. Born May 23, 1927 in Miami, AZ to Josefina Herrera and Francisco A. Gonzalez. Preceded in death by her husband, Tony T. and son, Tony. Survived by Susie (Lee) Parkhurst, Mike, Phil (Pearl), Denise, Frank (Laura) and Paul. Her confidence was in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Helen's Catholic Church, burial in Oracle Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News