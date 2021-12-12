Cornelius Reynaga

 Skip to main content
REYNAGA, Cornelius Leyva

He was born on April 10, 1932, in Jerome, Arizona, and peacefully passed on November 28, 2021. He graduated from Tucson High School where he met his bride, Melva Cranz (deceased). He was born into a family of six sisters and two brothers and because of that, he had many nicknames including Con, Connie, Corny, Cornelio, Junior. He was DAD to three children, Lexi Clark (Jerry), Randi Hammerich (Ray) and Ron Reynaga (Paula). He was PAPA to eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He retired from Raytheon/Hughes Aircraft in 1975 as an Industrial Engineer. He loved golf, the outdoors, dining out, music and he had an insatiable appetite for reading. He met Norma, his partner and best friend, at the library 15 years ago, they instantly became two peas in a pod and Norma became part of the family. They loved traveling together. We will miss him very much. Thank you to Jose and Susan and the entire staff at Desert Dreams. He felt like he was with family there.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716.

