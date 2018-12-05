CORRAL, Irene
79, went home peacefully at home on November 28, 2018. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe and Tony; sister, Dora; her son, Michael, and son-in-law, Tony Rodriguez. Irene was born March 18, 1939 in Oracle, AZ. She was a loving wife and homemaker. Irene leaves behind the love of her life, her devoted husband of 59 years, Henry. She is survived by her son, Henry Jr., and daughter, Vanessa as well as her eight loving grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Irene was known as the neighborhood mom. She was loved by all who knew her and will leave a void in all of our hearts. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Monday, December 10, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.