passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Local Tucson restaurateur, Da Vinci's and Trattoria Pina.He is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Pina (Fedele); daughter, Loreta and grandchildren, Vanessa, Fedele-Luca, Micaela and Katrina.

There will be a Visitation and Rosary held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., the Rosary beginning at 3:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N Northern Ave., Oro Valley, AZ, 85704. Mass will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Parish, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85718.