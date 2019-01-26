COTTON, Larfayette
We are sadden to share that Fly passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the age of 66. Fly grew up in Wynne, Arkansas after graduating high school he left for AZ to attend the University of Arizona where he accomplished his goal and received his Bachelor of Architecture. He was a very intelligent, kind and caring individual. Everyone that knew him loved him and thought he was the most extraordinary person. Heaven gained an angel, but the world lost a beautiful soul. He was the best father, husband, son, friend and architect. A heart of gold he left a memorable impression with everyone who knew him. He put his family and others needs before his very own. His memories, his laugh, his stories, his love will guide his loved ones for years to come. He is survived by ex-wife, Lucy; two daughters, Vanessa and Lindsey; three grandchildren, Ricky, Adrian and Aaliyah; his sisters, Larvina and Tresha and his brothers, Richard, Lorenzo, Seymour and Anthony and many nieces and nephews. He was so loved and will be missed by many. Viewing will be held 4:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 1687 W Prince Rd.