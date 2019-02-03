COX, Jack (Samuel Jr.)
Old Fashioned Mr. Cox returned to the other glory on January 30, 2019. Born in Okmulgee, OK, February 21, 1937, Jack was equally proud of his Muscogee and Irish heritages. He and his mother followed his father, working for Southern Pacific, to AZ when he was six months old. The family lived in an outfit car in rural AZ towns such as Bond, Sasabe and Aztec. They moved to Tucson so Jack could attend school; he is a graduate of Tucson High. After being discharged from the Army, he began a career in New York City doing TV commercials, entertainment and politics. He was fortunate enough to work with Bobby Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Barbra Streisand, Billy Graham, Herb Alpert, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Stewart, Lucille Ball, Walter Matthau and his all-time favorite, George Burns. He predicted the ultimate success of Miss Piggy. Returning to his beloved desert, he worked at PCC, then ended his career in hospice and home health. He was particularly interested guiding family members through their journeys. Coming full circle, we are grateful to Casa de la Luz for their service and kindness now. Remaining behind are his bride, Sharon; sister, Norma; brother, Jerry; daughter, Deborah; son, Jon (Carmen); grandchildren, Alexis, Spencer, Claire, Cody, Adam, birthday buddy, Lauren; three spunky great-granddaughters and former wife, Jewell. He was gifted with many dear friends. You know who you are, thank you. His hope was that he could help one person during his lifetime. Given the response to his illness, it is clear he more than fulfilled that wish. If you would like to donate to your preferred charity in his name, please do. Jack favored PACC, the Community Food Bank and the International Rescue Committee. A Celebration of Life will be held later. In the meantime, please lift a glass of your favorite wine (preferably a Zin) to the sunset and recite your best-loved poem in his memory. As the sunset fades, take comfort in knowing he now resides with the stars. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.