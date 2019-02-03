COYKENDALL, Ruth W.
Born March 5, 1928 in Rome, NY, left for her home in Heaven January 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Florence Coykendall. Survived by cousin, Luke (Anne) Williams. Ruth lived in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania before moving to Tucson at 15 years of age for her health. She graduated from Tucson High School (1948) - Valedictorian and the University of Arizona (1952-Summa Cum Laude). She belonged to Delta Delta Delta, Phi Peta Kappa, Pi Kappa, Pi Kappa Phi, and the Westminster Foundation. Ruth first taught in a one room school (El Dorado) near the entrance of the Chiricahua National Monument, 35 miles Southeast of Willcox. Ruth received her Masters Degree from the UofA in 1955, and certification in reading and learning Disabilities in 1980. She taught in Tucson for 36 years -25 years in fourth grade and 11 years as a special education resource teacher. Ruth sang in Church choirs for 57 years. She painted many beautiful watercolor landscapes and traveled to all 50 states and around the world. She taught a "Good News Club" at Shumaker School also taught English as a second language. Being devoted to teaching she continued to instruct English as a second language and later as a volunteer. She was deeply devoted to God and spent many summers traveling to numerous Christian Education Camps. Memorial Services for Ruth will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at El Camino Baptist Church, 7777 E. Speedway Blvd. Burial will be at a later date at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to El Camino Baptist Church or the church or charity of your choice. Sincere thanks to all who helped care for our beloved Ruth. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.