Craig Holmes

Craig J. Holmes, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born in Danville, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents, Jeanne and Wallace Holmes, his brother Jerry Holmes his mother and father-in-law, Louis and Stella Leal. He is survived by his son Bryon and his wife of 32 years, Theresa, plus many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Craig was very proud to have served in the United States Army. He began his law enforcement career with the Danville Police Department, later retiring as a sergeant from the Tucson Police Department. Craig loved old cars, music, and electric beer signs and could fix anything. He said his greatest accomplishment was having his son Bryon, who filled him with pride and joy. He considered his son his closest friend. Craig had a passion for all animals, especially dogs. He fostered dogs but could never give an animal back after we got them. He is survived by his canine buddies Diamond, Meeko, and Scooter. He was surrounded by his family when he slipped away. He will be missed beyond words, obviously gone too soon. Services will be held on Thursday, October 6th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 North Shannon Road, burial following at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N Oracle Rd. In lieu of flowers, Bryon has asked that you consider supporting azk9heroes.org (Arizona K9 Heroes)