Craig Smith

SMITH, Craig Alan
68, of Tucson, Arizona and Troy, Montana passed peacefully, at his Troy home on November 12, 2020. Craig was from a Tucson homesteading family, son of Dick and Hazel Smith. He attended Amphitheater High School and earned his Metallurgical Engineering degree while working at Lucky Wishbone until he was hired on at the ASARCO mines near Tucson, later transferring to Troy, where he met his wife, Gina. During his career Craig and family moved to Nevada, California, and South America, with some consulting in Canada and Europe. His hobbies were hunting, and remodeling or building houses. Family members held a private service in Troy, Montana at the DeLeo Family Cemetery.
