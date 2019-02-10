CRAMBLIT, Audrey
101, of Tucson and Rupert, Idaho passed away February 4, 2019 at Devon Gables Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for the last four years. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her five children, June, Shirley, Ruth, Dori (Geary) and Ralph (Sandy); her grandchildren, Michael, Kim (Russ), Robin, Alisa, Ian (Nicole), Lindsey (Justin), Stacy (Paul) and Jamie; her great- grandchildren, Joshua (Jenger), Jillian, Jessica, JoyAnne (Scott), Stefani, Haley, J.D., Autum, Dylan, Lincoln, Sedona, Finley and great-great-grandchildren, Joshua II, McKenna, Kyler, Kamden, Harper, Grayson and Jackson and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Devon Gables for their compassion and care these past four years. Audrey was a cherished resident who stole many of the staffs heart. We also want to thank Casa de la Luz for their support, comfort and compassion.