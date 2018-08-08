CRAWFORD, Sarah E. (Price)
beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2018. Sarah was born April 13, 1933 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was the daughter of the late Clinton and Leona Jarman. She is survived by her loving husband, Melvin (Red) Crawford; daughters, Renee` McDuffie and Tina Clay (Bill); son, Chuck McDuffie (Terry); stepson, Steven Crawford (Sarah); sisters, Charlene Wagahoff and Carol Lang and eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Sarah had a long career as an interior decorator. She leaves behind a loving family and many devoted friends. Service to be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.