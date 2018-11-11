CROCI, John
passed away November 7, 2018, a beautiful life taken too soon. He was born July 10, 1999 to Jonathan Croci and Monica Apodaca. John grew up in Tucson and graduated from Flowing Wells H.S. John was a hard worker who learned the family business and worked beside his dad on a daily basis. John was a special person, a respectful young man with a kind soul. John will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. John is survived by his parents, Jon and Monica; his brothers, Jonathan Croci and Gabriel Vargas; his sister, Alisha Vargas; his Nani, Maria Croci; his uncles, Nathan and Pete Croci; his girlfriend, Alizae Lopez and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, John Croci. Services will be held on Tuesday, November, 13, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N. Shannon Road, Tucson, Arizona 85742. Viewing and Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.