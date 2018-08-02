CROCKER, Robert Henry
67, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at his home. "Bert", as he was known to all his friends, grew up in Virginia and South Carolina. He attended West Point Military Academy and graduated class of '72. After completing six years of service he left the Army to attend the University of Virginia Graduate School of Business and attained his MBA in 1979. Bert's first job after graduation landed him in Lubbock, TX working for Texas Instruments where he met and married his wife, Kathy. After a buyout of the defense program by Raytheon in 1997, and many job relocations including Dallas, Arizona, London, Garland and then the final return to Arizona in 2013, he completed 39 years with Raytheon retiring in December 2014. Bert was a hard worker and always gave 100% to everything he did in his personal life and career. His love and devotion to his family along with his passion for life will be something we will carry with us all. We love you, miss you, and will never forget you or your spirit. Bert is survived by his wife, Kathy Crocker of 37 years; daughter, Kindra and her husband, Addam Roads; granddaughter, Riley Roads and son, Sean Crocker all who live in Tucson and sister, Cyndi Keiser of Emerald Isle, NC. A Celebration of his life will be held at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, 8625 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85749 on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Tanque Verde Lutheran Church at http://www.tvlc.org/ Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.