CROWE, Charles Peter Jr. MD,
89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday January 8th, 2019. Peter was born April 2, 1929 in Orange, New Jersey to Charles and Mary Crowe. He attended Dartmouth College and graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1954. From 1955-1958, Peter served in the US Navy. He trained as a flight surgeon at the Naval School of Aviation Medicine in Pensacola, Florida and was initially stationed in Hawaii before finishing his tour aboard the carrier USS Lexington. Following his service in the Navy, he completed his surgical residency in Boston and Buffalo, NY and finished his pediatric surgical training at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. While there, Peter met a beautiful nurse, Frances Eleanor Nolan, who would be his beloved wife for 55 years. In 1964, Peter and Franny moved to Tucson where he established the first pediatric surgical practice in southern Arizona. During his 36 years of practicing medicine in Tucson, Peter served as the chief of staff and chief of surgery at Tucson Medical Center, clinical professor of surgery at the University of Arizona School of Medicine, and a Lifetime Achievement Recipient from the Pima County Medical Society. Peter is survived by his wife Franny; children, Kristen, Amy (Sutherland), John and Matthew; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Elle, Davis, Jaxon, Ivy, Calla; brother, John and sister, June Croonquist. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Journey Church, 4700 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Casa De Los Niño's, 1120 N. 5th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.