Crucita Herrera

HERRERA, Crucita C.
3/27/1957 - 9/15/2020
passed away on September 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Mario Herrera; her two children, Carlos and Rene Cocio; grandchildren, brothers, sisters and many cousins, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cruz and Angelita Cocio; brother, Crucito and sisters, Ramona, Frances and Carmen Cocio. Thank you for being such a wonderful wife, mother, nana and person. You will be greatly missed as you brought joy to everyone that came around you. You will never be forgotten as you will always be in our hearts and memories. We will always love and miss you very much and always #BEARDOWN. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.
