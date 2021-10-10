died on September 28, 2021 at the age of 81. He grew up in Illinois, graduating from the University of Illinois. He obtained a MA degree from the University and a second MA degree from SC. CT worked 50+ years as an engineer, first in California with General Dynamic and then with Raytheon here in Tucson. He loved to canoe, hike, watch any kind of sports, laugh and gather with friends. CT was frugal with himself and generous with others. He will be missed by his wife, Roberta; his twin sister, Ann; children, Bill and Mary; grandchildren, Michael, Krystin, John and his many friends. In memory of CT, you can make contributions to American Rivers or to your local community food bank. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.