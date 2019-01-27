CULVER, Charles Elmer
74, passed away January 15, 2018. Charles was born July 20, 1943 to Lynwood Culver and Louise Culver. He spoke often and fondly about his childhood, growing up in Virginia and Maryland. Later, with his family, he relocated to Tucson, AZ, graduated from Pueblo High School in 1962. He married Carrie Underwood (1962-1973) and became the father of two daughters, to which he worked tirelessly to provide the best life a Father can give to his daughters. As a young man, Charles was an avid outdoors man, who loved fishing and hunting. This love for the outdoors, was a perfect fit for his relocation to Alaska, where he resided for 14 years. While working for National Bank of Alaska, he graduated from University of Washington, Pacific Coast Banking School in 1985. This led him to finish out his Career as Vice President and Manager at National Bank of Alaska. Dads true love was exposed to us all when he became a grandfather and great-grandfather. He was their greatest fan, present and cheering at every sports game or school event, never lacking in words of wisdom and bragging about them to all who would listen. Charles is survived by his daughters, Dana Harrison and Shana Culver; his grandchildren, Morgan Culver, Jeremy Harrison, Sara Hahn, Sean Hahn, Derek Hahn, and great-grandchildren, Valor Anderson, Ryder Harrison and Kanon Anderson. Dad, you are missed. P.S. The Colts made a much better showing this year, made it into the playoffs! But I'm sure you already know that.