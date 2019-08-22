ADAMS, Curtis
a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. Curtis was born on May 11, 1956 in Clinton, South Carolina to John and Minnie Adams. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1974 and served in the United States Air Force for 20 years.Curtis is survived by his wife, Yolanda and four children, Nika, Modestine, Angela and Matthew. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL at 6910 East Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. After the Memorial, a celebration of his life will be held at William M. Clements Center at 8155 East Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730.