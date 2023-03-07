Curt died peacefully at home on Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in 1929 at home on the family farm in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, the only child of Leon Dornberg and Minnie Watts Dornberg. He attended local schools and graduated in 1951 from Mankato State Teachers College (now Minnesota State University, Mankato) with a B.A. in English. During the Korean War, he joined the Army and was stationed at Camp Rucker, AL. After the war, he moved to Minneapolis where he worked as a display designer for the Dayton Company. In 1954 he returned to the university to get a teaching credential and subsequently taught English and directed plays for several years at the high school in Le Sueur, MN. During the summers he took graduate courses at the University of Iowa, pursuing a PhD in English. In 1958 he married Charlotte Northby, whom he had met during his years at the Dayton Company. They had two children, Anne, born in 1959, and Scott, born in 1962. He completed his PhD in English at the University of Iowa in 1965. Curt accepted a position at Mankato State University in 1959, teaching classes in English and Humanities and in due time becoming a full professor. After his retirement, Curt and Charlotte split their time between a townhouse in Minneapolis and another one in Tucson, fulfilling Curt's longtime dream of living in the West. After Charlotte died in 1997, Curt decided to make Tucson his permanent home. He immersed himself in the local culture, attended lectures, signed up for classes, and made friends. He focused his energy in two areas: the book arts and weaving. He took classes on bookmaking and decided to make this his primary focus. He renewed his interest in weaving, which he had not had time to pursue with his academic responsibilities. He combined these two interests by often using his handwoven fabrics as the covers for handmade books and boxes. His goal was to make a book in which every part--shape, texture, materials, and content--complemented every other part. In 2006 Curt married Shirley Hall. They made a home together in Tucson and shared a love of the theater, music, art, traveling, and books--reading, making, and discussing them. Curt loved architecture and the design and decoration of buildings. He was a devotee of Frank Lloyd Wright and made pilgrimages to many of Wright's houses throughout the United States. Curt was also a lifelong gardener. He spent many hours in his gardens, designing them and bringing his plans to fruition. He filled his gardens, his homes, and his life with beauty. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his daughter Anne and son-in-law Tim Lloyd, his son Scott, his step-children Emily and Jeff Baker, Jeffrey and Jackie Hall, and Chris Hall, along with seven grandchildren: Bryan Lachmiller, Brad Lachmiller, Amy Dornberg, Mairin Hershik, Shane Hall, Abigail Hall, and Alex Hall; and six great-grandchildren: Nyle Lachmiller, Brady Lachmiller, Sydney Lachmiller, Penelope Dornberg, Hayden Hall, and Carson Hall. A memorial service to celebrate Curt's life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Vistoso Funeral Home, 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755. Donations in his memory may be made to the Sierra Club or to Oxfam, two causes dear to his heart.