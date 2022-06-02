Cylisha Willis

Cylisha was a 3rd generation (G3) professional hairstylist licensed in the states of Arizona, Illinois, California, and Nevada and had the gift of giving women confidence through beauty. Cylisha not only had four cosmetology licenses, but she also obtained her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from the University of Phoenix.

She combined her business education with her gift of creating beauty and successfully operated salons in Phoenix and Las Vegas before taking on the role of a Human Resource Specialist with Common Spirit Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the U.S. She is survived by her grandmother Katherine Kelly, mother Velma Taylor, sisters Cyntha and Clarissa, brothers Patrick and Carl, along with a list of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Willis Jr. There will be a Celebration of Life on June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at The Dunbar Pavillion, 325 W. 2nd Street, Tucson, 85705. Arangements by FDA Southlawn.