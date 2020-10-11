Cynthia Baker

BAKER, Cynthia May (nee Willson)
age 69, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020. Dear sister of Judith Shaffer (late Robert), Susan (Robert) Young, and the late Nancy Zupko, Marlene Lasko, and Marcia Schirber (Tim). Aunt of nine nieces/nephews. Cindy will be privately laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Valley City, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.