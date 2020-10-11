 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cynthia Baker

Cynthia Baker

  • Updated

BAKER, Cynthia May (nee Willson)

age 69, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020. Dear sister of Judith Shaffer (late Robert), Susan (Robert) Young, and the late Nancy Zupko, Marlene Lasko, and Marcia Schirber (Tim). Aunt of nine nieces/nephews. Cindy will be privately laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Valley City, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News