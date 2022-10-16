Cynthia Brown, 84 of Tucson, passed away on October 6, 2022. Cynthia was born in Washington, D.C. to Nellie and Charles Brown, Jr. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Charles Brown III of Cooksville, MD. She is survived by her brother David Brown of Richmond, VA, by his children Vicki Silver of Richmond, VA, Neil Brown of Conway, AR; Laura Larkin (Tim) of Sandy Hook, VA, her sister-in-law Joann Brown of Cooksville, MD, nieces Wendy Brosnan (Frank) of Jamestown, NC and Kimberly Caldwell (Michael) of Elkridge, MD, 8 great-nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. Cynthia had a lifelong interest in nursing and was a scholarship nursing graduate of Johns Hopkins University. This was followed by further studies with degrees from The Catholic University in Washington, DC and the University of Arizona. She spent most of her career teaching pediatric nursing at the University of Arizona, followed by the last few years teaching nursing at Pima College in Tucson. Cynthia loved Arizona and made it her home for the last 51 years of her life. She was an enthusiastic tour guide for out-of-town relatives and visitors. She attended Northminster Presbyterian Church where her memorial service will be on October 27 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to https://tucsonwildlife.com/.