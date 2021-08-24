Cynthia Fay

FAY, Cynthia

loving wife and mother of two, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on August 16, 2021 at the age of 68. She was born to Joseph and Emily Carter on May 16, 1953.

Cindy was born and raised in Detroit, MI. She studied to become a legal document processor and worked at numerous law firms over the years. On November 12, 1976, she married David Fay. They raised one son and one daughter, Peter and Jill.

Cindy loved reading, baking, and watching her favorite old movies. She loved her family and was always available to help, whether this was to unpack moving boxes or babysit. She was opinionated and not shy about expressing when she thought something was right or wrong. Cindy was known to always have her nails done, and to be impeccably accessorized. She was loved for her genuine warmth and kindness, her nurturing and selfless spirit, and her bright eyes and smile, in addition to her buttercream frosting. She was a fighter.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Joe; her mother, Emily and her sister, Elaine. She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Peter and Jill; her son-in-law, Eddie; her grand-pup, Mr. Bates; her sisters, Judy and Alice; her brother, Joe and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cindy is also survived by many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews, as well as by her dear friends.

No formal services will be held at this time but may be decided at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATON AND BURIAL.