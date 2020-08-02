Cynthia Jakobs

JAKOBS, Cynthia M
(nee Gallert)
62, of Tucson, AZ, entered into unexpected rest July 24, 2020.
Born July 29, 1957, she was the beloved wife and soulmate
of 43 years to Hans-Jürgen; daughter of the late
Frank T and Eleanore Gallert, daughter-in-law of the
late Ernst and Anni Jakobs; dear sister of
Gerald (Dawn) Gallert, and Michelle M (Dennis)
Voytovich; fond aunt of Eric (Nicole) Gallert
and Sarah (Connor) Crooks. Due to virus restrictions,
a memorial will be held at a more responsible time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her
beloved Tohono Chul Park or the German Shepherd Rescue.
Arrangements by OASIS MORTUARY.
