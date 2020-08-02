Cynthia Jakobs

You have permission to edit this article.
  Updated

JAKOBS, Cynthia M

(nee Gallert)

62, of Tucson, AZ, entered into unexpected rest July 24, 2020.

Born July 29, 1957, she was the beloved wife and soulmate

of 43 years to Hans-Jürgen; daughter of the late

Frank T and Eleanore Gallert, daughter-in-law of the

late Ernst and Anni Jakobs; dear sister of

Gerald (Dawn) Gallert, and Michelle M (Dennis)

Voytovich; fond aunt of Eric (Nicole) Gallert

and Sarah (Connor) Crooks. Due to virus restrictions,

a memorial will be held at a more responsible time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her

beloved Tohono Chul Park or the German Shepherd Rescue.

Arrangements by OASIS MORTUARY.

