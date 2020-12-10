Cynthia Nevins

NEVINS, Cynthia "Cindy"
Cindy Nevins, 78, died December 4, 2020 of brain cancer. She was born April 25, 1942 to Robert and Rose Satow in Queens, N.Y., where she grew up. She went to Jamaica H.S. Cindy met her husband Stan on a blind date and they were married in 1961. She began her career as a Dental Assistant on Long Island, N.Y. In 1993 Cindy and Stan relocated to Tucson where she fell in love with the desert, climate, and the city where she continued her career. She and Stan hiked every trail in the area. Cindy loved to run and ran many half marathons in Long Island and Tucson, usually finishing high in her age class. She was a founding member of the Dix Hills Running Club. She still ran in the neighborhood until very recently. She also loved the exercise classes at the J.C.C. especially Zumba and Yoga. She had a wide circle of friends there and it was the center of her social life. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, cook, and watch TV boxing matches with Stan. She and Stan travelled to Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and Mexico. She was pre-deceased by her son, Scott in 1997. She is survived by her loving husband, Stan; son, Matt of Phoenix; daughter, Lee Bernstein (Brian) and grandson, Kevin of Dallas; sister, Joan Vernon (David) of Tucson; sister, Paula Satow Sherman (David) of Phoenix and seven nieces and nephews. She was a bright star and spread her warmth to many others. The wonderful staff at Peppi's House TMC Hospice eased her journey's end. At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or your favorite charity. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
