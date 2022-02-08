Cynthia Ogle

Ogle, Cynthia

Cynthia Anne "Cindy" Ogle of Tucson, Arizona passed away on January 27, 2022.

Cindy was born in Wichita, Kansas to the late J. Thomas Via, Jr. and Margaret Anne Via on December 2, 1953. As a young child, she moved with her family to Tucson, Arizona and attended the public schools there. She was a graduate of Canyon Del Oro High School. She worked as a medical transcriber for many years in Tucson.

Cindy is survived by her former husband, Randy Ogle; her children, Tom Ogle (Susan), Warren Ogle and Haley Ogle Biehler (Ian); her sisters, Kelly Mollison (Mark), Tracy Tolmie (Dave) and Leslie Lenhart (Austin) and her grandchildren, Sophia and Dylan Ogle. She is predeceased by her son, Aaron Ogle.

Her life was filled with many friends and loved ones that will miss her dearly.

Memorials may be given to:

St. Luke's Home

615 E. Adam's St.

Tucson, AZ, 85705