Cynthia Pratt

PRATT, Cynthia DeBandi
died on December 11, 2020 in Tucson, AZ after living for many years and still enjoying life with multiple myeloma. Born in Manchester, CT, she graduated from Simmons College, Harvard University Graduate School, and Tufts University Graduate School with degrees in clinical and counseling psychology. She spent a wonderfully satisfying career working as a licensed child and family psychologist, first in public schools when her children were growing up, and later in psychiatric clinics and university medical centers, and she maintained a private practice until retirement.
Besides being a lifelong and devoted UCONN women's and men's basketball fan, she also became an avid University of Arizona women's and men's basketball fan!
She and Marvin Simmons, a mechanical engineer with Xerox whom she met during a trip to the Amalfi Coast, eventually became, having earlier spent many years camping with their children, great motorhome travelers. They drove their "big bus," towed their SUV, and explored 49 states and all of Canada's provinces and territories. They shared a love of fishing for large and small mouth bass as well as rainbow and brown trout. And, she drove many, many golf carts for him all over the USA, Canada, and around the world.
Cindy and Marv were also very enthusiastic and adventuresome world travelers who experienced, first with their children and later as a retired couple, as many countries, cultures, peoples, and foods as they possibly could in a lifetime. They immersed themselves fully in these cross-cultural experiences, many of them well off the beaten track. Travel was their shared passion as they contributed needed supplies and learned from each culture they visited, and they loved it all!
Besides Marvin Boyd Simmons, she leaves their four children, whom she considered her greatest joy and accomplishment: David Pratt, M.D. and his wife Doreen McHugh Pratt, D.D.S., and their two sons Joshua Pratt, an engineering student at Cal Poly, and Sean Pratt, a sports business student at the University of Oregon, all of Napa, CA; Jonathan Pratt, career diplomat at the U.S. State Department recently confirmed by the Senate as the next U.S. ambassador to Djibouti, his wife Bridget Lines, also a U.S. State Department career diplomat, and their daughter Katherine Pratt (born September 2, 2020!); Cheryl Simmons, a Siemens applications specialist and representative and her husband Steve Behrens, a computer representative and salesman, who live in San Jose, CA; and Kenneth Simmons, a licensed civil engineer and water disbursement and usage specialist for the U.S. Navy Department and his wife Erin Raskin, an acupuncture and naturopathic medicine specialist, who live in San Diego, CA.
She and her family would like to thank all of her doctors, nurses, and techs at the University of Arizona Cancer Center who took such excellent and attentive care of her these past several years, as well as the fabulous and loving staff at Villa Hermosa and Casa de la Luz.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with family in California.
Memorial contributions may be made to one of her favorite charities: Community Food Bank of Tucson, Casa de los Niños, Literacy Connects, or Planned Parenthood of Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.