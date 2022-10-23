 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cyrilla Boisvert

  • Updated

Cyrilla "Cindy" Boisvert passed peacefully on September 13, 2022, at the age of 96, surrounded by her family.  Known to friends and family as Honey, she was born in Minnesota, the youngest of 11 children. She married the love of her life, Louis, and had 67 wonderful years with him before his passing. Cindy was a supportive military spouse that traveled as far as Japan, while caring for their four children, Louis, Jacqueline, Robin, and Thomas.  She enjoyed quilting with her craft group from St. Francis de Sales, keeping up with family using her iPad, and trips to the casino with her daughters. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed by her family.  She is preceded in death by her loving husband, granddaughter Brielle, six sisters, and four brothers. She is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at St. Francis de Sales, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Brings Funeral Home.

