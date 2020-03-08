Cyrus Finley

FINLEY, Cyrus Wilson
of Show Low, AZ died February 25, 2020 at home after a short illness. He was born March 1922 in Ames, IA to Elnora (Studer) and Clifford B. Finley. Cy served in the Army Air Corps (Air Force) during WWII and was a lifetime member of the VFW, The American Legion, and The China Burma India Vets. He was a long-time employee of Ford Motor Company and worked as Harbor Master and U.S. Customs Officer in Roche Harbor, WA. Cy volunteered for the Dearborn, MI Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff's Department and at various hospitals including Summit Healthcare in Show Low, AZ. He was a former resident of Dearborn, MI, Roche Harbor, WA and Tucson, AZ. Cy was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dolores (Boutette) Finley; grandson, Brian Reese; and sons-in-law, Richard Reese and Robert Hamer. Cy leaves behind his six children, Cathy, Clifford (Anna), Char (Dan) Reese-Oxford, Cheryl (Steven) Brown, Carol and Cullen; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cy's memory to an animal shelter of your choice. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.