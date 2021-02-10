Cyrus Shipman

SHIPMAN, Cyrus "Cy"
Born December 13, 1935, died February 5, 2021. Cy spent the majority of his working career in underground construction supervision. Cy loved going to Apache Lake, the sand dunes, traveling and anything that went fast.
He is survived by many wives, his son, Steve; daughters, Karen and Lori (Cobby); six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many friends that he welcomed into our family over the years. He is preceded in death by his son, Justin; five brothers and many other loved ones. He will be greatly missed but will live on through the memories and his colorful stories. No memorial services will be held at this time.