Czarina O'Hagin, 91, died in Tucson on Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born in Nogales, Arizona of Refugio (Castro) Suárez and César Suárez. After graduating from high school, she married and had seven children. Her husband was in the Air Force, and her children were born across the United States and in the United Kingdom. She had the fondest memories of living in England, and of traveling to Paris. When she divorced, she returned to Arizona and settled in Tucson, where she lived until her death. She loved and was loved by her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and her dog, bird and fish companions. Although not a great cook as a mother, she developed a mean chocolate chip cookie as a grandmother. Her chili (with no beans) was legendary in the family, and all have fond memories of holidays celebrated with taco dinners. She was a true fan of tennis, following all the grand slam events, and had a special place in her heart for Rafa Nadal. She was a long-time member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church. Czarina is survived by all of her children. In Tucson are Joseph O'Hagin, Mark and his wife Paulina O'Hagin, Stephen O'Hagin, and Marie O'Hagin. In Vermont are Zarina O'Hagin and Bridget and her husband Tomás Kalmar. In southern Arizona is Patrick O'Hagin and his wife Iskra Usunova. Czarina is also survived by numerous grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Church on Saturday, August 6 at 9 a.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to the food pantry of your choice. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home and Old Pueblo Crematory.