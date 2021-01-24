D. Dellacona

 Skip to main content
DELLACONA, D. Angelo

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, Angelo passed away unexpectedly at the age of 76. A resident of Tucson since 1977, he leaves his wife of 57 years, Carol; son, Daniel (Elizabeth) and daughter, Julie Drizin. Angelo worked as a hair stylist for many years both as an owner and an employee of others. He was a thoughtful, kind man with an "off the wall" sense of humor that he shared with everyone he met. A friend to many, his passions were interior design, gardening and cooking. No services at this time.

