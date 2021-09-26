Dale Birtch

87, born August 23, 1934, in La Porte, Indiana to Helen and Grant Birtch, left this earth at home with his family by his side on September 13, 2021. Dale is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Fischer Birtch; his daughters, Jenny Birtch Thompson and Pamela Birtch Gross; son-in-law, James Thompson and grandchildren, Lauren and Cameron Thompson, and Dylan and Courtney Gross. Dale attended Purdue University where he joined Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, before transferring to the University of Illinois, where he received a bachelor's degree in Architecture and Engineering. It was at the U of I, Dale met his best friend, love of his life, and future wife, Nancy. After graduation in 1959 and a brief time in the Air Force Reserve, he and Nancy moved to Tucson, AZ. In 1967 he opened his own Structural Engineering office, where he had a successful career until his retirement in 1996. Dale was known for his integrity, strong character, quiet and loving ways, as well as his beautiful blue eyes. He loved playing golf and traveling with family and friends. His fondest memories were of being at the beach watching his grandchildren play and surf. He enjoyed his involvement and compadres of the Conquistadors. He was an active member of the Structural Engineering organization and served as president of the Boys and Girls Club. Dale's artistic side was seen in the jewelry he made and the stone house he designed and built, where he lived with his beautiful wife till, he took his last breath. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Conquistador Foundation, 6450 East Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710.