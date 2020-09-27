FREI , Dale William
65, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on September 16, 2020 after a valiant fight against esophageal cancer since 2015. Dale was born in Janesville, WI, in 1955. He moved to Tucson with his parents in the 1960s, but never lost his love of the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. Dale loved working on muscle cars and dabbled in racing Sprint and Funny cars. He was well known and respected in the Automobile/RV industry in Tucson for over 50 years. He had fun teaching his children about car maintenance and fixing cars or engines…with Kool and the Gang playing in the background! He enjoyed traveling with Mary Alice in the RV, and spoiling Serina, his German Shepherd. Dale leaves four children, Tasha Peck (Tony), Shawn Pendergast (Joe), Justin Niece (Lily) and Jeffrey Frei (Amanda) and five grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Dan Frei (Jean) and Dick (Linda) and his beloved aunt, Sr. Linae Frei. Dale will be missed by his wife Mary Alice, of 32 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Lorraine Frei. There will be a private Mass and interment in the future. In remembrance of Dale, please consider a donation to the No Kid Hungry program at AZ Food Bank Network (http://www.azfoodbanks.org/) or to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse (https://www.emergecenter.org/) Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND BURIAL.
