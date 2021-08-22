Dale Harper

Dale graduated from Kansas State University with dual degrees in biology and psychology. He joined the Army during the Korean conflict and served in the MASH unit at San Juan, Puerto Rico. He went to work for the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs which later became known as Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). As an agent and holding commercial-instrument pilot certificates, flew on many surveillance missions. He was an expert on LSD labs and testified at many trials in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. Continuing his goals as an investigator, Dale became a criminal investigator for the FAA Western Region Los Angeles. Last assignment was transferred to Tucson with the US Customs Air Support Branch DMAFB. After retirement Dale became a private investigator. Dale is now in the skies flying his beloved Cessna 140A or driving his '66 Mustang.