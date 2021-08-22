HARPER, Dale Edward Jr.,
On the evening of August 13, 2021, Dale passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ as a result of Alzheimers disease. Dale was born in Colorado Springs, CO. He was the second son of Ruth Gordon and Dale Harper, Sr.
Dale graduated from Kansas State University with dual degrees in biology and psychology. He joined the Army during the Korean conflict and served in the MASH unit at San Juan, Puerto Rico. He went to work for the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs which later became known as Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). As an agent and holding commercial-instrument pilot certificates, flew on many surveillance missions. He was an expert on LSD labs and testified at many trials in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. Continuing his goals as an investigator, Dale became a criminal investigator for the FAA Western Region Los Angeles. Last assignment was transferred to Tucson with the US Customs Air Support Branch DMAFB. After retirement Dale became a private investigator. Dale is now in the skies flying his beloved Cessna 140A or driving his '66 Mustang.
Dale was preceded in death by parents, Col. Dale E. Harper, Sr. (US Army Attache', Ret) and Ruth Gordon Harper, Sheridan, WY; brother, Karl Harper, Laramie, WY; aunt, Gen. Margaret Harper, (US Army Ret) San Antonio, TX; niece, Heather Harper, Laramie, WY; sister/brother-in-law, Peggy (Rick) Rosner Sand City, CA; mother-in-law, Charlotte Minor, US Army Defense Language Institute, Monterey, CA, CDR Warner Minor (US Navy, Ret) VA.
Survived by wife, Barbara; daughters, Tora and Darci; grandchildren, Emilie and Santino; sister-in-law, Tora Isi San Rafael, CA; nieces, Barbi (Arthur) San Rafael, CA, Cindi (Matt) U.K., Karlyn Denver, CO; nephews, Angelo Salinas, CA, David, Los Angeles, CA, Donald, Boston, MA, Peter, San Diego, CA; cousins, John, Elina, Dimitri Harper, Bend, OR, Jim, Betty Harper Littleton, CO; Norma Newman, Clifton, NJ, Joan Neglio, Bronx, NY, Chris Christensen, Fortuna, CA, Paul Christensen, Arcata, CA. Many thanks for the care and wellbeing of Dale by caregiver, Tami Diaz. Plans are a for a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.