Dale Hudgel

On January 2, 2022, Dale passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 93 in Tucson, AZ. Dale L. Hudgel was born April 20, 1928 in Tucson, AZ at the Stork's Nest birthing center to Walter Earl Hudgel and Florence Ima Thornburg. After graduating high school in Tucson, he joined the Army at 18 years old in 1946 and was honorably discharged the same year after World War II ended. He enlisted into the Air Force in 1951 as an aircraft mechanic and moved up the ranks to become a master sergeant. He married Maxine Martin in 1963 and they moved back to Tucson to raise their family.