HUDGEL, Dale L.

On January 2, 2022, Dale passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 93 in Tucson, AZ. Dale L. Hudgel was born April 20, 1928 in Tucson, AZ at the Stork's Nest birthing center to Walter Earl Hudgel and Florence Ima Thornburg. After graduating high school in Tucson, he joined the Army at 18 years old in 1946 and was honorably discharged the same year after World War II ended. He enlisted into the Air Force in 1951 as an aircraft mechanic and moved up the ranks to become a master sergeant. He married Maxine Martin in 1963 and they moved back to Tucson to raise their family.

Dale was preceded in death by both of his parents, his son Daniel Hudgel, and his wife Maxine Hudgel. Dale is survived by his son, Dale L. Hudgel II and his wife, Stephanie (Tucson, AZ); his daughter, Suzanne Worley (Tucson, AZ); his granddaughter, Jordan Hudgel (Tucson, AZ); granddaughter, Meghan Holman (Kingsport, TN); grandson, Daylon Hudgel (Johnson City, TN) and great-grandchildren, Ryker and Kayzer (Kingsport, TN).

A celebration of life service will occur at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the historic San Pedro Chapel located at 5230 East Fort Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712. Anyone whose lives were touched by Dale Hudgel is invited to attend and share their stories of the wonderful man he was.

