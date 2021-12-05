Dale Marthaler

71, After a very brief illness Dale passed away very unexpectedly on November 13, 2021. Dale grew up in Sauk Centre, MN. Dale moved to Tucson (out of the snow) in 1971 for his draftsman job at TEC Inc, where he met and married Gail Dickerson in 1973 and were married 48 years. They were blessed with two children, Barrett (Cherilyn) and Monica Elsten (Chaz). A real joy in his life were his grandkids, Dylan and Tori Elsten and Luke and Colton Marthaler who called him Grandpa Stumpy. Dale is survived by his wife Gail; brother, Tom; kids and grandkids. Predeceased by parents Vincent & Elaine and brothers, Jack and Jim. Dale loved working and eventually became the VP of Operations in the electronics industry. Along the way he became a mentor to many sharing his knowledge with anyone who asked. He shared his amazing sense of humor with everyone he met. He was generous to a fault. Loved his MN Vikings, his backyard, his vehicles and entertaining the grandkids. He was always the life of the party. He will truly be missed. SYLYB. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday January 15, 2022, @ 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in the Chapel, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.