Dale Riley

69, of Tucson, Arizona passed away April 30, 2021. Born August 1951 in Sacramento, CA, she attended Tucson High School and a fashion illustration school in California. She was married to Gary "Red" Riley from 1978-1983. A childhood member of Prince Chapel AME Church, Dale later worked for Delta Airlines. She lived in various cities including Norfolk, Virginia, Pinehurst, Kentucky, Dallas, Texas and San Diego, CA. also living several years in Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite Sanchez and is survived by sisters, Tani Sanchez and Derri Sanchez; cousins, nieces and a nephew. Her ashes are interred at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Kingdom Fellowship Church, 1724 W. San Marcos Blvd.