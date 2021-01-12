Dale Turnbull

 Skip to main content
TURNBULL, Dale

1927 - 2021

Dale peacefully passed away on January 8, 2021. He left us to be reunited with his wife of 69 years, who passed just one month prior. Well known for his kindness, work ethic and appreciation of others, Dale will be greatly missed.

Dale had a full life that started on a small farm. He joined the Army Air Force and completed college after his discharge. His long career with Caterpillar began in their training program, included doing business worldwide, and culminated in executive positions. He served on several boards and shared his knowledge via volunteer opportunities.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Hunting, fishing, reading and gardening were also passions. During retirement years, along with his wife, he enjoyed golfing and travelling.

He is survived by his four children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

No public memorial service is planned. Memorials in his honor may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or Casa de La Luz Hospice Foundation. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.

