Dalia Audelo

AUDELO, Dalia (de la O)
"Del" was born July 6, 1922 and passed away April 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Fermin de la O; her daughter, Marie Sandoval and sisters, Benita Leon and Lydia Welch; brother, Tony de la O, and her husband, Armando Audelo. Del is survived by her sons, Frank Beller (Melody), Mark Beller (Francis) and daughter, Fay Colmenero (Sal). She also leaves her sister, Mary O. Green; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and friends who will dearly miss her. Del was last employed at the University of Arizona printing department for 16 years and after her retirement loved to visit New Mexico until she could no longer travel. She wished to be cremated and later in the year services will be announced by her family. Del's family greatly appreciates and thanks her grandson, Bobby Gutierrez who always did so very much for his Nana. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
