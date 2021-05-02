 Skip to main content
Dalia Audelo

  • Updated

AUDELO, Dalia (de la O)

On the first anniversary of her leaving us for heaven the family asks you to join us as we share stories of our beloved Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

A Service at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway will start at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021. The family will have the interment at Holy Hope Cemetery,

3555 N. Oracle at 11:30 a.m.

Due to Covid- protocol the family requests that you wear your mask and observe social distancing when possible.

Thank You.

