DAMSCHRODER, Willis L. LTC MD
of Tucson, AZ died peacefully in his home on December 14, 2018 after a long battle with cancer and heart disease. He was born April 10, 1935 in Gibsonburg, Ohio to Ralph Leo and Helen (Kolkemeyer) Damschroder. He was baptized on May 12, 1935 at Zion Lutheran Church. He graduated from Gibsonburg High School as valedictorian of his class in 1953. He went on to graduate from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio and received his Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. After a three-year residency in Family Practice Medicine in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; he returned home to Gibsonburg to practice for 20 years prior to joining the USAF. Although he earned his Flight Surgeon Wings he chose to continue serving as a Family Practice Physician in the Air Force. He loved sports, especially baseball and had dreams of becoming a professional player however after recovering from polio he was unable to continue playing at that level. He was a loyal fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Detroit Red Wings, and University of Arizona Sports. He had a love of flying that began with his older brother Earl. He earned his pilot's license and enjoyed taking friends and family for flights. He began collecting stamps and coins in elementary school a passion he continued until his death. He also enjoyed reading, traveling, jig saw puzzles, and photography. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Susan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn (Ruth Gnepper), and Earl (Frances Heineman) Damschroder. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Eva (Scholey Clink); daughter, Kathryn (Inocencio) Orta of Virginia; son, Mark Damschroder; daughter, Patricia (Kirk) Saunders of Colorado; stepchildren, Larry (Leticia) Clink, and Cyndee Clink all of Tucson, AZ. Grandchildren, Kayla, Victoria , Chencho, and Christopher Orta, Katrina and Ellise Damschroder, Erin (Zack) Klecker, Travis Saunders, Taylor and Brennan Treen, Jonathan Jurovcik, Anthony (Yvette) Santa Cruz, and Cristina Santa Cruz; six great-grandchildren and many other relatives. Funeral Services were held at Zion Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg, Ohio on December 21, 2018. Concluding Service with Military Rites was held at West Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg. Burial was at West Union Cemetery beside his parents and daughter. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Desert Hope Lutheran Church 7474 E. Speedway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85750. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial gifts be given to TMC Hospice or Desert Hope Lutheran Church. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.