Dan Kirchner

  • Updated

82, died June 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Kirchner; daughter, Sandy (Jim Raymond); son, Gabe Kirchner; son, Nate Kirchner (Laura) and grandchildren, Hascall, Solomon, Annabelle and Benjamin. He was a teacher, a community leader, a loving family man and role model. Donations can be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation or Temple Emanu-El. Services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Shiva Service, Thursday, June 23, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at the home of Michelle Kirchner. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

